Santo runs by Chico, 47-14

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico Football, Football

The Chico Dragons had no answer for the running game of Santo which produced 280 yards in the Wildcats’ 47-14 victory Friday night.



Destin Montelongo scored on runs of 15 and 76 yards and caught a touchdown pass that covered 17 yards to lead the Wildcats.

Chico scored on a Nico Starnes kickoff return of 100 yards in the first quarter.

The Dragons’ scoring was completed in the third period when Jerod Blanks found Starnes for a 70-yard touchdown pass.

Chico rushed for 154 yards and passed for 160 for their 314 yards of offense.

Santo had 336 total yards.

Chico fell to 0-3 for the season and will be on the road to Nocona next week.