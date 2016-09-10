Santo runs by Chico, 47-14

The Chico Dragons had no answer for the running game of Santo which produced 280 yards in the Wildcats’ 47-14 victory Friday night.
Destin Montelongo scored on runs of 15 and 76 yards and caught a touchdown pass that covered 17 yards to lead the Wildcats.
Chico scored on a Nico Starnes kickoff return of 100 yards in the first quarter.
The Dragons’ scoring was completed in the third period when Jerod Blanks found Starnes for a 70-yard touchdown pass.
Chico rushed for 154 yards and passed for 160 for their 314 yards of offense.
Santo had 336 total yards.
Chico fell to 0-3 for the season and will be on the road to Nocona next week.