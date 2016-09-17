Sanger spoils Bridgeport’s homecoming, 35-3

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Football, Football

The Bridgeport Bulls scored only three points in a homecoming loss to the Sanger Indians Friday night.

Sanger wasted no time, scoring its first touchdown on a 13-yard pass with 8:49 left in the first quarter. The Indians scored again on a 33-yard run, before intercepting the Bulls and running it back 50 yards for their third touchdown of the night.

The Bulls’ lone score came with 2:58 left in the second on a 29-yard field goal by Efrain DeLuna.

Sanger scored one more time in the second to close out the half 28-3.

The final touchdown of the night was a 7-yard pass from Sanger’s C.J. Jackson to Braven Smith in the fourth quarter.