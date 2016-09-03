Sacred Heart rallies past Alvord

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Sam Hesse’s 49-yard touchdown with 9:06 remaining put Sacred Heart up for good in a 14-7 victory over Alvord Friday night.

Hesse rushed for 173 yards on 13 carries. He also scored on a 59-yard run with 4:17 left in the first quarter.

Sacred Heart rushed for 289 yards.

Alvord (1-1) managed 249 yards of offense.

Crese Redman scored the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown on a 6-yard run with 2:00 left in the first quarter. Redman’s extra-point put Alvord up 7-6 and that score held until Hesse’s touchdown in the fourth.

Redman finished with 121 yards on 18 carries.