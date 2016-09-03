Punt return lifts Holliday over Boyd, 20-14

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Football, Football

A 34-yard punt return for a score by Holliday’s Chase Borchardt in the fourth quarter Friday capped a comeback 20-14 win for the Eagles over the Boyd Yellowjackets.

Boyd (0-2) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first half on a 3-yard run by Kody Risenhoover and a 4-yard pass from Risenhoover to Brian Couture.

Although the Eagles answered with two touchdowns of their own, their extra point attempts failed, leaving Boyd clinging to a 14-12 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Boyd was called for 12 penalties, costing them 104 yards. The Yellowjackets had 180 yards rushing and 9 yards passing on the evening. Garrett Moran led the team with 100 yards on 18 carries.