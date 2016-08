By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, August 30, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico Football, Football

Perrin-Whitt’s Hunter Francis ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw for another in a 34-18 victory Friday over the Chico Dragons.

Chico was shut out in the first half. Nico Starnes got the Dragons on the board with a 14-yard run with four minutes left in the third.

Devon Wilson connected with Starnes with a 53-yard pass in the fourth quarter.

Chico finished with 362 yards of offense. The Dragons turned the ball over twice.