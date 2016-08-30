Patterson, Bulldogs rally to edge Nocona

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, August 30, 2016

Three Connor Patterson touchdown tosses accounted for the difference in a season-opening 19-14 Alvord Bulldog win over the Indians Friday night in Nocona.

Nocona took the lead in the first quarter when Jeremy James ran in from 5 yards out.

Two of Patterson’s scoring throws came in the second quarter to Tristan Palmer on plays that covered 44 and 7 yards and sent the Bulldogs into halftime with a 13-6 lead.

A scoreless third frame set up the exciting finale in which Nocona grabbed a 14-13 lead at the 10:32 mark when James completed a 50-yard strike to Riley McCasland followed by a two-point conversion.

That would not be quite enough to put the Bulldogs away as Patterson connected with Alan Campbell for a 27-yard gamewinner with only 1:25 left to play.

Patterson completed 14 of his 22 attempts for 147 yards.