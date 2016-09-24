Football: Paradise runs past Early, 41-7

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, September 24, 2016

Tags: Football, Paradise, Paradise Football

Paradise dominated the ground game, rushing for 447 of its 459 offensive yards in a 41-7 rout of Early Friday night on homecoming.

Jace Essig and Patrick Dorado opened up scoring for the Panthers, each rumbling into the end zone from a yard out in the opening half.

Early answered once with a 67-yard pass from Trace Evans to Drew Sessler, leaving the Longhorns down 15-7 at the half.

Paradise scored three more rushing touchdowns in the second half. Two failed point after attempts put their final tally at 41.

The Panthers outpaced Early, moving the ball for 459 yards to the Longhorns’ 195.

Evans threw for 85 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Paradise spread the ball around with Essig, Dorado and Tucker Edwards scoring on the ground. Tristan Simms was the Panther’s top rusher with 131 yards.