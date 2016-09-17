Paradise runs past City View, 16-7

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

The Panthers’ running game propelled them past City View Friday night, 16-7.

Paradise piled up 308 yards rushing to mark their second win of the season.

They scored on a 44-yard field goal by Conner Snell with 7:18 left in the first quarter but could not find the end zone until the second half.

City View scored first in the third quarter on a 16-yard run, but Paradise answered it two minutes later with a 57-yard run by Jace Essig.

The Panthers sealed their victory with a 25-yard touchdown run by Lane Upton with 3:03 left in the fourth.