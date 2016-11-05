Paradise routs Boyd in finale

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016

Paradise demolished Boyd 52-7 in the final game of District 4-3A Division I play.

The Panthers held the Yellowjackets scoreless until the fourth quarter, racking up 451 yards rushing on 39 carries.

They wasted no time, getting a safety on the opening kickoff and followed it up just a few minutes later with a 3-yard run by Tristan Simms.

That was just the tip of the iceberg for Simms as he carried the ball 14 times for 205 yards on the night. He scored two more times for the Panthers in the second and fourth quarters on 90- and 41-yard runs, respectively.

Jace Essig scored on an 18-yard run in the second quarter. He found the end zone again in the third after catching a 19-yard pass from Mitchell Sellers. Ty Valentine dashed for 46 yards with five minutes left in the fourth, and Matthew Walen closed the night for the Panthers with a short, 2-yard run with just 1:15 left in the game.

Penalties plagued both teams. Paradise had four for 45 yards, and Boyd lost 80 yards on six fumbles.