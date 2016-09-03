Paradise rebounds to knock off Henrietta

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Tags: Football, Paradise, Paradise Football

The Paradise Panthers fell behind early and late to the Henrietta Bearcats Friday but clawed their way back for a 37-27 victory.

After falling behind 27-24 early in the fourth quarter, Paradise’s Lane Upton scored on a 10-yard run to give the Panthers the lead for good with 8:58 left in the game. Tristan Simms sealed the victory with a 56-yard run later in the quarter.

After taking an early 7-0 lead on a 6-yard run by Upton, Paradise gave up 17 unanswered points to Henrietta before a 43-yard field goal by Conner Snell and a 23-yard pass to Mitchell Sellers from Jace Essig knotted up the game at 17-all.

The teams traded scores until Paradise put the game away in the fourth for its first win of the season in two tries.

After only 104 yards of offense last week, the Panthers rolled up 360 yards against Henrietta, including 278 rushing yards. Upton had 161 yards rushing on 20 carries.