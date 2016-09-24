Football: Northwest rolls past new rival, 61-19

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, September 24, 2016

Tags: Football, Northwest, Northwest Football

The Northwest Texans started their new rivalry with district mate Eaton off with a bang Friday night.

The Texans scored on a 75-yard pass on their first play from scrimmage and never looked back as they routed the Eagles, 61-19, at Northwest ISD Stadium in the District 6-5A opener.

Northwest running back Syrus Moore rushed 16 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Gavin Holmes caught six passes for 137 yards and another couple of scores.

Northwest quarterback Prince Mavula threw for three scores, including the opening 75-yarder to Holmes, and rushed for another.

Eaton running back Titus Swen was the star for the Eagles, rushing 33 times for 105 yards, catching seven passes for 89 yards and three scores.

Northwest never punted, scoring eight touchdowns and kicking two field goals in its 13 possessions, piling up 638 yards.

Northwest remains unbeaten at 4-0.