Northwest rolls past Chisholm Trail, 57-14

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Football, Northwest, Northwest Football

The Northwest Texans did not get caught looking ahead to next week’s showdown for the District 6-5A lead with top-ranked Aledo Friday night.

The Texans scored early and often on the way to a 57-14 victory over Chisholm Trail, moving to 8-0 and 5-0 in district.

The Texans piled up 565 yards, including 315 on the ground. Syrus Moore finished with 210 yards and three touchdowns.

Gavin Holmes, who had three catches for 86 yards, got the Texans started with a 24-yard touchdown reception from Prince Mavula.

Holmes also caught a 34-yard touchdown from Mavula and returned a kick 77 yards for a score.

Mavula threw for 247 yards and four touchdowns.