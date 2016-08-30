Northwest edges Alvarado

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, August 30, 2016

Tags: Football, Northwest, Northwest Football

Syrus Moore plunged into the end zone from a yard out with 1:02 remaining to give the Northwest Texans a 27-21 win over Alvarado Friday night.

The Indians kicked off the action with a first-quarter score on a one-yard run by Blake Henderson with 7:02 left. Northwest answered just a few minutes later with a Moore 2-yard run. Both teams kicked extra points.

Each team scored once more in the second quarter to end the half tied.

The second half echoed the first with the teams exchanging touchdowns.

Northwest racked up 246 yards passing and 139 rushing but had seven penalties for a total loss of 69 yards.