Northwest blitzes McKinney North, 69-46

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Tags: Football, Northwest, Northwest Football

Northwest quarterback Prince Mavula threw for seven touchdowns and ran for two more as the Texans blitzed McKinney North 69-46 Thursday night.

The Texans moved to 2-0 heading into next week’s rivalry game with Byron Nelson.

Mavula finished 22-for-30 with 367 yards.

Mavula connected with Iowa commit Gavin Holmes for four touchdowns. Holmes caught 10 passes for 235 yards.

The two hooked up for scores covering 21 and 41 yards during the Texans’ 34-point second quarter. Mavula found Holmes for a 35-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and a final score covering 33 yards with 4:37 left in the game.

Syrus Moore caught a Mavula touchdown pass on one of his four receptions. He also ran for a score and 134 yards on 22 carries. Moore finished with 297 all-purpose yards, including his 80 yards on kick returns.