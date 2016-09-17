Nocona blanks Chico, 39-0

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico Football, Football

Nocona quarterback Jeremy James threw for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Indians to a 39-0 victory over Chico Friday night.

James got started early, hitting Tristan Cable for a 69-yard touchdown just 1:24 into the game. The two connected for a 50-yard pass in the third quarter.

James hit Riley McCasland for touchdowns of 10 and 83 yards. The 83-yard connection sent Nocona into halftime up 22-0.

Chico could not get anything going offensively, finishing with just 77 yards.

Cameron Weatherly ran for 29 yards on six carries.

Nocona rolled up 391 yards. James finished 16-for-24 for 356 yards.