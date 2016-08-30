Mineral Wells batters Bulls

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, August 30, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Football, Football

Mineral Wells’ defense rolled over the Bridgeport Bulls Friday night on the way to a decisive victory, 48-6.

The first three scores of the game were by the Rams’ defense in the first quarter. They led at halftime 28-0.

The Bulls finally found a bit of offensive footing with four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Grayson Mathis scored on a 41-yard run.

“We were just outplayed 100 percent,” head coach Danny Henson said. “It’s hard when your offense is on the field and can’t get anything going.”

Henson also noted that one poll had Mineral Wells ranked 10th going into Friday night’s game, putting the Bulls “a little behind” at kickoff.