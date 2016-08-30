McPeek, Pats roll to win over Lakehill

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, August 30, 2016

Tags: Football, Victory Christian Academy, Victory Christian Academy Football

Giddeon McPeek ran for three touchdowns and threw for another to lead the Victory Christian Patriots to a season-opening 51-22 win over Dallas Lakehill Prep Friday.

McPeek scored on runs of 24, 23 and 60 yards. He also connected with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Justin McBride.

McPeek finished with 190 yards rushing and threw for 160.

Jackson Shriver added a 60-yard interception return for the Patriots in the third quarter.

Victory held Lakehill to just eight points in the first half on a 3-yard run with three minutes left before halftime. The Patriots led 30-8 at the break.