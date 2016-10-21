McAlister, Eagles run by Gainesville, 56-28

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Watching Gainesville’s 1,000-yard back Calion Baker on the opposing sideline pile up yards provided added incentive for Payton McAlister Friday night.

The Decatur back showed it on trips to the end zone, running around tacklers as he did on 47- and 73-yard jaunts or through them as was the case on the 18-yard screen pass late in the second quarter.

In all, McAlister found the end zone five times in leading the Eagles to a 56-28 victory over Gainesville on homecoming night at Eagle Stadium.

“It does motivate me. I’d like to be the best back in the district, and it motivates me seeing him do well,” McAlister said.

The Decatur senior finished with 208 yards rushing on 15 carries with three touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 67 yards and two scores.

“Payton McAlister is a tremendous football player, and I’m glad he’s on our team,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “But he’d be the first to tell you that he can’t do it all himself.”

McAlister gave a lot of credit to an offensive line that keeps performing in spite of a string of injuries. A pair of tackles and the starting center have all missed time due to injury.

“The holes were there. The line did a great job,” McAlister said. “Mario [Reyes] also had a great block on one of my touchdowns.”

With the victory, Decatur improved to 5-3 and more importantly 2-1 in District 4-4A Division I as it hunts for the second playoff seed out of the league.

“We’re hoping for that spot. Our goal going in was to win district,” Fuller said. “Without some help, we’re not going to get there. The next goal is to get as high of a seed as we can.”

The Decatur offense piled up 521 yards and scored on all but two possessions — one that ended with a punt in the second quarter and the other at the end of the game with the Eagles taking a knee. Decatur rushed for 332 yards.

Even with the big offensive night, Decatur couldn’t shake Gainesville. After an onside kick to start the second half, the Leopards tied the score at 28 with a 9-yard pass from Hunter Turbeville to Josh Kemp midway through the third quarter.

Turbeville threw three touchdowns, completing 21 of his 34 passes for 180 yards.

Baker paced the Gainesville offense, rushing for 233 yards on 31 carries.

“We knew all week they were good offensively,” Fuller said. “[Baker] is hard to tackle.”

The Decatur defense held Gainesville scoreless over the final 18 minutes with Alec Uselton picking off a pass and the Eagles twice getting turnovers on downs.

Decatur regained the lead with Wilson Hicks hitting Mario Reyes for a 30-yard touchdown. It was Hicks’ third touchdown pass as he finished with 189 yards, completing 11 of his 15 attempts.

“Wilson did a great job. The touchdown pass to Mario was the run play that he changed,” Fuller said.

Two touchdown runs by McAlister around Tyler Ticknor’s 40-yard sprint to the end zone put the game away and allowed the homecoming celebration to begin.