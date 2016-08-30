Late field goal lifts Holliday past Panthers

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, August 30, 2016

Holliday’s Grayson Germany hit a 14-yard field goal with one second left to break a scoreless deadlock and give the Eagles a 3-0 victory over the Paradise Panthers.

Germany’s field goal spoiled the debut of Ronnie Gage on the Panthers’ sidelines.

Both teams’ defenses shined.

The Panthers limited Holliday to just five first downs and 168 total yards.

Paradise offensively managed only 104 yards. Patrick Dorado led the Panthers in rushing with 26 yards on eight carries.

Freshman Jace Essig completed three of his 10 attempts for 17 yards.