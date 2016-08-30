Lake Worth jumps past Boyd

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, August 30, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Football, Football

A second-quarter interception turned the tide for the Lake Worth Bullfrogs Friday night as they defeated the Boyd Yellowjackets 48-21.

Boyd opened the game with a touchdown on a 35-yard run by Garrett Moran at 11:41. Spencer Pellegrini kicked the extra point.

The two teams exchanged touchdowns before the Bullfrogs turned around and scored 28 unanswered points in the second and third quarters, sealing a season-opening victory.

The Yellowjackets were crippled by three interceptions. They also lost three of four fumbles.

Penalties set back both teams with Lake Worth losing 45 yards on seven, and Boyd losing 40 yards on six penalties.