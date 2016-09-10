Jacksboro stops Paradise, 21-6

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Tags: Football, Paradise, Paradise Football

The Jacksboro Tigers limited the Paradise Panthers to a pair of Patrick Dorado field goals Friday in a 21-6 victory.

Dorado hit field goals of 20 and 27 yards for the Panthers, who dropped to 1-2 on the season.

Jacksboro (3-0) held Paradise to 214 yards. The Panthers had just 27 yards at the half.

Tristan Simms led Paradise with 68 yards on 14 carries.

Jacksboro took the lead in the first quarter with a 4-yard run by Hunter Jackson. Jackson added a 5-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. He finished with 106 yards on 46 carries.

The Tigers’ other scored came on a 62-yard pass from Luke Dixon to Jackson.