Jacksboro rips Boyd, 30-12

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

Jacksboro rolled over Boyd Friday night 30-12, holding the Yellowjackets scoreless until the fourth quarter.

Less than a minute into the game, Jacksboro’s Hunter Hackley scored on a 62-yard run, and Santiago Salazar kicked the extra point. With 2:39 left in the first quarter, Payton Laake intercepted a Yellowjacket pass and ran it back 49 yards for a touchdown.

During the second quarter, the Tigers managed to find the end zone three more times to end the half in front 30-0 and on the way to the homecoming victory.

Both teams remained scoreless in the third quarter, but Boyd rallied in the fourth for two touchdowns. Garrett Moran scored both times on runs of three and four yards. Moran carried the ball 25 times for 103 yards.