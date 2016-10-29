Iowa Park ends Bridgeport’s season, 61-50

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

The Iowa Park Hawks piled up 47 points in the first half and then held off a late Bridgeport rally in a 61-50 victory Friday night.

The loss ended the Bulls’ season at 3-7 and 0-4 in District 3-4A Division II. Bridgeport has an open date in week 11.

Iowa Park running back Bowie Franks rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns. He scored twice during the Hawks’ 26-point first quarter.

Iowa Park quarterback Dylan Meyer added 165 yards through the air. His third touchdown pass of the first half put the Hawks up 40-17. Iowa Park led 47-17 at the break.

Bridgeport closed the game with 20 unanswered points. Jason Faulkenberry hit Marcellus Johnson with touchdown passes of 30 and 44 yards. He then connected with Jadon Maddux from four yards out.

Faulkenberry finished 19-for-30 for 221 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.