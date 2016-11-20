Heritage, Roane end Texans’ run

By Richard Greene | Published Sunday, November 20, 2016

Tags: Football, Northwest, Northwest Football

The Northwest Texans held Colleyville Heritage quarterback Cam Roane in check for most of the first half Saturday until he orchestrated a pair of touchdown drives to give his Panthers the lead heading into the locker room.

Roane added a touchdown pass in the second half to guide Heritage to the 31-13 win over Northwest at the The Star in Frisco in the 5A Division I Region I area game.



The loss ended the most successful season in program history for the Texans at 10-1 in their first area round appearance.

“I’m extremely proud of the this group. There’s no doubt to how they have elevated the program,” said Northwest coach Bill Poe. “They were the first to win a playoff game and first to win 10 games.

“Without a doubt [the seniors] left a huge legacy as the best to come through Northwest.”

Northwest linebacker Caden McDonald was one of the seniors that wrapped up his career.

“This season meant everything to us. We wanted to make history and win the first playoff game,” McDonald said. “We had the will to win every game.”

McDonald and the Northwest defense pitched a shutout through the first quarter and half and collected a fumble jumped on by Zachary Newman on Heritage’s second possession.

But Roane got the Heritage offense going late in the first half with his feet. He found the end zone on runs of 8 and 1 to put the Panthers up 14-6 at the break. He ran for 36 yards on the 63-yard drive that gave Heritage the lead 7-6 with 4:05 left in the half.

Roane ran for 92 yards on 17 carries.

“He’s hard to handle when he gets out in space,” McDonald said.

After a three-and-out by Northwest, Roane got the ball back with 2:25 left before half. On the seventh play of the drive, he connected with Kameron Brown at the 1-yard line with a 36-yard pass. Roane ran in on the next play.

Northwest tried to mount a response over the final half-minute of the half, driving to the Heritage 20. Charles Cannon’s 37-yard field goal attempt as the half ended hit the crossbar.

Cannon hit field goals of 26 and 28 yards to give Northwest a 6-0 lead.

The Texans twice moved inside the Heritage 10 before having to settle for field goals.

“It was a back-breaker not being able to convert and come away with touchdowns,” Poe said. “We didn’t capitalize on opportunities.”

Down 21-6 early in the fourth quarter, Northwest took advantage of a Tanner Savoy interception, marching 76 yards for a 2-yard plunge into the end zone by Prince Mavula to make it a one-possession game.

Heritage’s Brown wasted no time responding by returning the ensuing kickoff 99 yards to put the game away.

Colleyville Heritage 31, Northwest 13

Northwest 3 3 0 7 – 13

Heritage 0 14 7 10 – 31

First Quarter

Northwest – 9:07, Charles Cannon 26 field goal

Second Quarter

Northwest – 7:31, Charles Cannon 28 field goal

Heritage – 4:04, Cam Roane 8 run, TJ Watson kick

Heritage – 0:34, Cam Roane 1 run, TJ Watson kick

Third Quarter

Heritage – 6:38, Germon Thothion 41 pass from Cam Roane, TJ Watson kick

Fourth Quarter

Northwest – 9:43, Prince Mavula 2 run, Charles Cannon kick

Heritage – 9:27, Kameron Brown 99 kickoff return, TJ Watson kick

Heritage – 4:00, TJ Watson 31 field goal

Northwest Heritage

First Downs1920

Rushes-Yards 31-99 52-215

Passing Yards 201 190

Total Yards 300 405

Comp-Att-Int 15-29-1 14-26-1

Sacks-Yards lost 2-22 1-5

Punts-Average 5-37 3-47

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1

Penalties-Yards 5-60 6-66

Individual Statistics

Rushing: Northwest, Syrus Moore 26-118, Jordan Ames 1-(minus 1), Prince Mavula 4-(minus 18). Heritage, Cam Roane 17-92, Mario Ortiz 30-99, Michael Young 1-4, Kameron Brown 2-15, Hunter Mechling 2-5.

Passing: Northwest, Prince Mavula 15-29-1-201. Heritage, Cam Roane 15-26-1-187.

Receiving: Northwest, Syrus Moore 3-85, Gavin Holmes 6-61, Jordan Ames 2-20, Leonardo Saldana 3-29, Carson Hickman 2-9. Heritage, Michael Young 3-25, Kameron Brown 2-41, Bryce Boyd 2-12, Germon Thothion 6-101.