Heritage beats Decatur on last-second kick

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

After missing an extra-point attempt and short field goal earlier in the game, Hogan Keasler trotted on the field with 2 seconds left and his team behind by a point Saturday night.

The Midlothian Heritage kicker split the uprights from 19 yards out to give the Jaguars the 52-50 victory over the Decatur Eagles inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.



The short field goal capped a game-winning drive over the final 1:39 that included a pair of Decatur penalties and a fourth-down conversion by Heritage.

“We earned that one. We missed a million tackles and let them out of every hole,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “We had pass interference calls. But we can’t let our opponent out of third and long every time. We got beat up front and missed tackle after tackle. It’s disappointing.”

The Eagles fell to 1-2 on the year with a second straight loss. Decatur gave up 544 yards, including 273 rushing. Heritage’s Nathan Gaskamp ran for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Decatur fell into the a 21-7 hole in the first quarter and trailed 30-21 at the break.

Sophomore Wilson Hicks was then forced into the ballgame under center in place of Tyler Ticknor, who suffered a leg injury at the end of the first half. Fuller said Ticknor would get an x-ray this coming week.

In relief, Hicks was brilliant, marching Decatur to scores on four of his five drives. He hit Payton McAlister with a 6-yard touchdown at the front of the end zone on a fourth-and-goal to put Decatur up 50-43 with 7:17 left.

“Payton is a great route runner. I just put it out there where he could catch it,” Hicks said.

“It wasn’t an ideal situation with Ticknor going out. I was ready to go out and do what I had to do.”

Hicks finished 9-for-11 for 152 yards with the four touchdowns passes. He hit McAlister for a pair of scores and Moses Ramos and Mario Reyes for one each.

“He did great,” Fuller said. “He started at safety the last couple of weeks and had about 20 minutes total of practice.

“He was a freshman that started a playoff game [in baseball], a freshman starting point guard and here he is a sophomore coming into not a favorable situation and making the best of it.”

Heritage answered Decatur’s final score with quarterback Landon Ledbetter hitting Kerrion Fields for a 27-yard touchdown pass on a third-and-26 to pull within one with 3:21 left.

With Keasler missing a point-after earlier in the game, Heritage tried to run the ball in with Gaskamp. He was stopped at the 2-yard line to keep Decatur in front.

Decatur couldn’t get a first down to run out the clock and punted the ball back to Heritage with just enough time to drive down for Keasler’s game-winner.