Henrietta takes down Boyd, 45-0

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Football, Football

Henrietta blitzed Boyd for 24 points in the first quarter and never looked back on the way to the 45-0 win Friday night.

Zack West started Henrietta with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Mason Hanson less than two minutes into the game.

West added scoring runs of 14 and 4 yards after a Weston Dowell field goal to put the Bearcats up 24-0.

West threw for 193 yards, completing nine of his 18 attempts.

Boyd struggled offensively, managing only 76 yards and turning the ball over six times — three interceptions and three fumbles.

Garrett Moran rushed for 92 yards on 13 carries.