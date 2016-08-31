Football: Yellowjackets travel to Holliday

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

The Boyd Yellowjackets showed glimmers of brilliance offensively in the season opener with 410 yards of offense.

But five turnovers – three interceptions and two fumbles – hid some of those shining moments in the 48-21 loss last Friday.

“When we have those types of turnovers, it’s hard to overcome,” said Boyd coach Brandon Hopkins. “We had 400 yards of offense. If we don’t have the turnovers, it’s a tight game.

“A lot of it was execution and kids not being in that situation before. But the offense did a lot of good things.”

The Yellowjackets will try to even their record Friday, heading to Holliday.

Sophomore Kody Risenhoover made his first start at quarterback. He completed eight of his 20 attempts for 144 yards and a touchdown. He was picked off three times with one returned for a touchdown.

Defensively, Boyd struggled to contain Lake Worth’s speed. The Bullfrogs rushed for 523 yards.

Boyd will face another run-first team Friday with Holliday. The Eagles ran the ball 31 times for 169 yards last week against Paradise in a 3-0 win.

“They had yards but turned the ball over six times against Paradise,” Hopkins said. “They are going to run their wing-T stuff. They are going to run the ball 60 to 80 percent of time. Defensively, we have to tackle better.”

LAKE WORTH 48, BOYD 21

Lake Worth … 13 … 14 … 14 … 7 … – … 48

Boyd … 14 … 0 … 0 … 7 … – … 21

FIRST QUARTER

Boyd – 11:41, Garrett Moran 38 run, Spencer Pelligrini kick

Lake Worth – 11:03, Andres Vega 76 run, run failed

Boyd – 10:02, Moran 75 pass from Kody Risenhoover, Pelligrini kick

Lake Worth – 4:16, Johnny Casillas 55 run, Luis Gutierrez kick

SECOND QUARTER

Lake Worth – 4:15, Anthony Benavides 35 interception return, Gutierrez kick

Lake Worth – 1:21, Casillas 7 run, Gutierrez kick

THIRD QUARTER

Lake Worth – 9:47, Jessie Sambrano 5 run, Gutierrez kick

Lake Worth – 6:31, Casillas 74 run, Gutierrez kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Lake Worth – 11:52, Sambrano 14 run, Gutierrez kick

Boyd – 8:35, Caleb Rodriguez 8 run, Pelligrini kick

LAKE WORTH … BOYD

First Downs … 12 … 17

Rushes-Yards … 37-523 … 41-266

Passing Yards … 43 … 144

Total Yards … 566 … 410

Comp-Att-Int … 5-6-0 … 8-20-3

Punts-Average … 2-45 … 3-39

Fumbles-Lost … 3-3 … 4-3

Penalties-Yards … 7-45 … 6-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Lake Worth, Johnny Casillas 13-257. Boyd, Garrett Moran 10-151.

PASSING: Lake Worth, Caillas 4-7-0-24. Boyd, Kody Risenhoover 8-20-3-144.

RECEIVING: Lake Worth, Stephen Williams 2-23. Boyd, Moran 2-75.

BOYD YELLOWJACKETS (0-1) AT HOLLIDAY EAGLES (1-0)

Eagle Stadium

Boyd: Harris Rating 192

Notable: The Yellowjackets turned the ball over six times in the opening loss to Lake Worth.

Holliday: Harris Rating 191

Notable: The Eagles beat Paradise with a field goal with 1 second left last week.

Harris Line: Pick