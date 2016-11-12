Football: Victory returns to TCAF state semifinals

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 12, 2016

The Victory Christian Patriots inaugural season came to end last year one step shy of reaching the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship Division II title game.

After a year of work, the Patriots return to the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium to face Lewisville Lakeland Christian.

“This has been our goal to get back to this spot and win,” said Victory coach Joe Berry.

Victory won its area game last week over Joshua Christian 75-30 to reach the semifinals. The Patriots turned in the big effort despite battling several key injuries that were still evident at practice Wednesday. Leading receiver Justin McBride was in street clothes with a deep thigh bruise. Jackson Shriver was walking around in a boot. Both are expected to play Saturday.

McBride said the injuries have been tough on the team.

“We’ve had to move people around. Everyone is doing their part,” he said.

Quarterback Gideon McPeek, who ran for 301 yards and three touchdowns and threw for three scores last week, is battling a shoulder issue.

“It doesn’t hurt halfway through the game,” he said.

McPeek said they are just focused on winning and getting to the title game.

“I’ve been wanting this,” he said.

Lakeland Christian will present challenges for the Patriots with their size, according to Berry.

“They are the biggest team physically that we’ve played,” he said. “They run a lot of tight formations with some motion. They are going to try to get our defense out of position. They have a good back. We’ve been working to keep everything in front of us.”