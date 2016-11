By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016

The Victory Christian Patriots secured a trip to the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship Division II semifinals for a second straight year with a 75-30 win over Joshua Christian Friday night.

Gideon McPeek ran for 301 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw for three touchdowns.

Justin McBride hauled in two scoring receptions.

Victory jumped on Joshua Christian 24-0 early in the first quarter and led 48-14 at halftime.