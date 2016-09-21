Football: Victory meets hefty challenge

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 21, 2016

The Victory Christian Patriots’ undefeated regular season run will face a stiff test Friday night.

The Patriots will put their 13-0 regular season mark over the past two seasons on the line against the Westlake Academy Blacksmiths Friday in Westlake.

“They are undefeated and are in the upper division,” said Victory coach Joe Berry. “They have huge numbers. It’ll be a good test for us.”

Westlake beat Ovilla Christian 52-42 last week. The duo of Braden Deras and Caleb Falcon ran for 301 yards.

The Patriots crushed Covenant Classical 74-52 behind a huge game from Giddeon McPeek. The senior accounted for 10 touchdowns – six rushing and four passing. He ran for 267 yards and threw for 181.

“He was involved in every touchdown,” Berry said.

The Patriots suffered a big injury in the win, losing Cole Reaves to a broken foot.

Jackson Shriver, who had 87 yards on 10 carries, moved from receiver to running back.

“He did a good job. He’s a kid we could put anywhere on the field,” Berry said.

VICTORY 74, COVENANT CLASSICAL 52

Covenant … 8 … 24 … 6 … 14 … – … 52

Victory … 22 … 17 … 7 … 28 … – … 74

Covenant … Victory

Rushes-Yards … 27-139 … 33-357

Passing Yards … 271 … 181

Total Yards … 308 … 538

Comp-Att-Int … 21-34-1 … 10-15-0

Fumbles-Lost … 0-0 … 2-1

Penalties-Yards … 5-55 … 4-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Victory, Giddeon McPeek 267 yards, 6 TDs

Passing: Victory, Giddeon McPeek 181 yards, 4 TDs

Receiving: Victory, Justin McBride, 78 yards, 4 TDs

VICTORY CHRISTIAN PATRIOTS (4-0) AT WESTLAKE BLACKSMITHS (4-0)

VCA: Giddeon McPeek accounted for 10 TDs last week – 6 rushing, 4 throwing.

WESTLAKE: Braden Deras ran for 181 yards in win over Ovilla.