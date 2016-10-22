SPORTS HEADLINES

Football: Vernon outlasts Bridgeport in 3 OTs

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016
Bridgeport’s Friday-night stats should have equaled victory, but the Bulls fell short in triple overtime to Vernon, 40-37.

CATCHING IT — Bull receiver Colton Waters hauls in one of his catches in Bridgeport’s triple overtime loss to Vernon. Messenger Photo by Mack Thweatt

They ended regulation tied at 24, exchanging field goals in the first overtime and touchdowns in the second. The Bulls managed a 24-yard field goal in the third overtime, but Vernon answered with a 2-yard run by Chase Smith to end the game.

Bridgeport’s Jason Faulkenberry opened the scoring with a 28-yard pass to Colton Waters with 5:13 left in the first quarter.

Efrain DeLuna kicked two field goals for the Bulls’ only points in the second quarter. Between DeLuna’s field goals, Smith had a 100-yard kickoff return for the Lions at the 5:30 mark in the second.

Bridgeport didn’t score again until the fourth quarter when Faulkenberry connected with Waters for a 4-yard pass. DeLuna wrapped up the scoring with a 27-yard field goal to tie the game.

The Bulls piled up 516 total yards, compared to Vernon’s 168. They had 28 first downs and completed 26 of 42 passes.


