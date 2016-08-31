Football: Texans try for second win to start year

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Tags: Football, Northwest, Northwest Football

With Syrus Moore’s touchdown plunge with just more than a minute left Friday, the Northwest Texans equaled last year’s win total.

Northwest coach Bill Poe pointed out the importance of the 27-21 victory over Alvarado to his team.

“You always want to start with a win. We were blessed and fortunate to do that against a very physical team. We were able to fight tooth and nail through a lot of adversity.”

The Texans will try for a second straight win, heading to McKinney’s Ron Poe Stadium to face McKinney North.

Moore’s late touchdown run was the third of the game for the running back, who moved to the spot this season from receiver. He rushed for 95 yards on 18 carries.

Northwest finished with 139 yards rushing on 27 attempts.

“[Moore] ran extremely hard,” Poe said. “The offensive line did a great job creating holes for Syrus and the other backs.

“We needed to be more balanced and we were able to do that. We had a good ratio of run and pass. There’s still room for improvement but we were proud of what the offense was able to accomplish.”

The Texans limited Alvarado’s power running game to 180 yards on 45 rushes.

“I was extremely proud of our defense to hold Alvarado to 180 yards when they averaged 300 yards rushing last year,” Poe said.

The Texans will face another good running attack this week against McKinney North. The Bulldogs ran for 268 yards, including 102 from Lamar Lucas, in the 37-34 win over Wylie.

“They are a very good football team,” Poe said. “They run a lot of formations similar to us.”

NORTHWEST 27, ALVARADO 21

Alvarado … 7 … 7 … 0 … 7 … – … 21

Northwest … 7 … 7 … 7 … 6 … – … 27

FIRST QUARTER

Alvarado – 7:02, Blake Henderson 1 run, Trevor Stovall kick

Northwest – 3:01, Syrus Moore 2 run, Samuel Smethers kick

SECOND QUARTER

Northwest – 10:33, Prince Mavula 5 run, Smethers kick

Alvarado – 1:32, Blake Henderson 43 run, Stovall kick

THIRD QUARTER

Northwest – 5:35, Syrus Moore 12 run, Smethers kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Alvarado – 2:33, Bradley Boulton 28 pass from Brayden Ramsey, Stovall kick

Northwest – 1:02, Syrus Moore 1 run, kick failed

NORTHWEST … ALVARADO

First Downs … 24 … 20

Rushes-Yards … 27-139 … 45-180

Passing Yards … 246 … 117

Total Yards … 385 … 297

Comp-Att-Int … 24-35-0 … 9-15-0

Punts-Average … 4-31.25 … 5-33.4

Fumbles-Lost … 2-2 … 0-0

Penalties-Yards … 7-69 … 5-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Northwest, Syrus Moore 18-95, Prince Mavula 7-24, Gavin Holmes 1-18, Deon Grayer 1-2. Alvarado, Blake Henderson 16-83, Brayden Ramsey 7–10, Chance Temple 6-29, Jacob Shockley 5-31, Alonzo Shaw 10-45, Colton Robles 1-2.

PASSING: Northwest, Prince Mavula 24-35-0-246. Alvarado, Brayden Ramsey 9-15-0-117.

RECEIVING: Northwest, Jordan Ames 4-25, Gavin Holmes 13-147, Leo Saldana 4-60, Syrus Moore 2-9, Deon Grayer 1-5, Carson Hickman 1-24. Alvarado, Trevor Stovall 3-6, Bradley Boulton 3-52, Alonzo Shaw 1-32, Tyler Ransom 1-11.