Football: Texans start new rivalry with Eagles

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Tags: Football, Northwest, Northwest Football

A new rivalry in Northwest will be born Friday night.

The Northwest Texans and Eaton Eagles will meet for the first time at Northwest ISD Stadium in the District 6-5A opener for both squads.

The opening game of the rivalry will have the unique twist of former teammates now lining up across from one another. Many of Eaton’s players were freshmen at Northwest before the new high school opened last fall.

“Our junior class is where the split began,” said Northwest coach Bill Poe. “Quite a few of their juniors were freshmen at Northwest. Our guys know them. They played together here and at some of the middle schools like Pike and Chisholm Trail.”

The Texans enter the game 3-0 and are coming off their open date, which Poe said was productive.

“We got our legs underneath us and polished some things offensively and defensively,” Poe said. “We got some minor injuries healed and are ready to start the district race strong.”

Northwest is looking to put the strong non-district start, which was capped with an emotional win over rival Byron Nelson, behind them.

“We’re extremely proud of the success in non-district but on the flip side non-district, means nothing when we talk about the future and what our goals are,” Poe said. “It starts Friday.”

The Texans’ defense that held Byron Nelson’s potent offense to one touchdown will be looking to put the wraps on Eaton’s offense that is averaging 506 yards per game.

Dual-threat quarterback Riley Taylor has completed 53 of his 76 attempts for 587 yards and five touchdowns. He’s added 305 yards rushing and five scores.

Titus Swen ran for 321 yards and three scores in Eaton’s first three games.

“Their offense is really good. Their quarterback and running back do a good job,” Poe said. “We have to be ready for their fast-tempo offense.”

NORTHWEST TEXANS (3-0) VS. EATON EAGLES (1-2)

Northwest ISD Stadium

NORTHWEST: Harris Rating 242

NOTABLE: Gavin Holmes is averaging 16.5 yards per catch.

EATON: Harris Rating 192

NOTABLE: Riley Taylor has thrown for 587 yards and rushed for 308.

HARRIS LINE: Northwest by 48