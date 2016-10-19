Football: Texans set sights on 8-0

The Northwest Texans picked up a big win last Thursday, beating Boswell and putting a lock on a playoff berth out of District 6-5A.
The Texans will now hit the road Friday to Rangers Stadium to take on Chisholm Trail with a chance to move to 8-0 and stay unbeaten in district ahead of a showdown with No. 1 Aledo Oct. 28.
Northwest coach Bill Poe said his squad will not be overlooking the Rangers Friday.
“It was a big win last week and we knew it would be a challenge,” Poe said. “One thing our kids have done a good job of this year is refocusing. Our philosophy has been being 1-0 every week.”
The Texans face a Rangers team that is averaging 224 yards rushing per game led by Ke-shawn Gbangquoi, who has 641 yards and seven touchdowns.
“They do a good job of running the ball,” Poe said.
NORTHWEST 31, BOSWELL 21
Boswell … 7 … 7 … 0 … 7 … – … 21
Northwest … 7 … 14 … 7 … 3 … – … 31
FIRST QUARTER
Northwest – 11:08, Gavin Holmes 58 pass from Prince Mavula, Charles Cannon kick
Boswell – 2:38, Damon Williams 12 run, Jackson Counts kick
SECOND QUARTER
Boswell – 10:32, Breshun Berry 48 pass from Brayden Thomas, Counts kick
Northwest – 4:04, Gavin Holmes 58 pass from Prince Mavula, Charles Cannon kick
Northwest – 3:00, Caden McDonald 56 interception return, Charles Cannon kick
THIRD QUARTER
Northwest – 5:31, Prince Mavula 2 run, Charles Cannon kick
FOURTH QUARTER
Northwest – 5:45, Charles Cannon 25 field goal
Boswell – 3:53, Isaiah Mayfield 41 pass from Brayden Thomas, Counts kick
BOSWELL … NORTHWEST
First Downs … 22 … 15
Rushes-Yards … 47-195 … 28-57
Passing Yards … 211 … 330
Total Yards … 406 … 387
Comp-Att-Int … 14-29-4 … 22-34-2
Sacks-Yards lost … 3-16 … 2-15
Punts-Average … 7-34.1 … 8-29.5
Fumbles-Lost … 1-1 … 1-0
Penalties-Yards … 5-34 … 5-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Boswell, Damon Williams 38-181, Jay Garcia 2-11, Brayden Thomas 7-3. Northwest, Syrus Moore 21-74, Gavin Holmes 1-3, Prince Mavula 6-(minus 20).
PASSING: Boswell, Brayden Thomas 14-29-4-211. Northwest, Prince Mavula 22-34-2-330.
RECEIVING: Boswell, Breshun Berry 10-141, Isaiah Mayfield 3-63, Damon Williams 1-15. Northwest, Gavin Holmes 9-163, Carson Hickman 5-117, Jordan Ames 6-27, Leo Saldana 5-30.
NORTHWEST TEXANS (7-0) AT CHISHOLM TRAIL (3-4)
Rangers Stadium
CHISHOLM TRAIL: Harris Rating 203
NOTABLE: The Rangers are averaging 224 yards rushing.
NORTHWEST: Harris Rating 240
NOTABLE: Gavin Holmes has 51 catches for 946 yards and 10 TDs.
HARRIS LINE: Northwest by 35