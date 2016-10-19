Football: Texans set sights on 8-0

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Tags: Football, Northwest, Northwest Football

The Northwest Texans picked up a big win last Thursday, beating Boswell and putting a lock on a playoff berth out of District 6-5A.

The Texans will now hit the road Friday to Rangers Stadium to take on Chisholm Trail with a chance to move to 8-0 and stay unbeaten in district ahead of a showdown with No. 1 Aledo Oct. 28.

Northwest coach Bill Poe said his squad will not be overlooking the Rangers Friday.

“It was a big win last week and we knew it would be a challenge,” Poe said. “One thing our kids have done a good job of this year is refocusing. Our philosophy has been being 1-0 every week.”

The Texans face a Rangers team that is averaging 224 yards rushing per game led by Ke-shawn Gbangquoi, who has 641 yards and seven touchdowns.

“They do a good job of running the ball,” Poe said.

NORTHWEST 31, BOSWELL 21

Boswell … 7 … 7 … 0 … 7 … – … 21

Northwest … 7 … 14 … 7 … 3 … – … 31

FIRST QUARTER

Northwest – 11:08, Gavin Holmes 58 pass from Prince Mavula, Charles Cannon kick

Boswell – 2:38, Damon Williams 12 run, Jackson Counts kick

SECOND QUARTER

Boswell – 10:32, Breshun Berry 48 pass from Brayden Thomas, Counts kick

Northwest – 4:04, Gavin Holmes 58 pass from Prince Mavula, Charles Cannon kick

Northwest – 3:00, Caden McDonald 56 interception return, Charles Cannon kick

THIRD QUARTER

Northwest – 5:31, Prince Mavula 2 run, Charles Cannon kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Northwest – 5:45, Charles Cannon 25 field goal

Boswell – 3:53, Isaiah Mayfield 41 pass from Brayden Thomas, Counts kick

BOSWELL … NORTHWEST

First Downs … 22 … 15

Rushes-Yards … 47-195 … 28-57

Passing Yards … 211 … 330

Total Yards … 406 … 387

Comp-Att-Int … 14-29-4 … 22-34-2

Sacks-Yards lost … 3-16 … 2-15

Punts-Average … 7-34.1 … 8-29.5

Fumbles-Lost … 1-1 … 1-0

Penalties-Yards … 5-34 … 5-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Boswell, Damon Williams 38-181, Jay Garcia 2-11, Brayden Thomas 7-3. Northwest, Syrus Moore 21-74, Gavin Holmes 1-3, Prince Mavula 6-(minus 20).

PASSING: Boswell, Brayden Thomas 14-29-4-211. Northwest, Prince Mavula 22-34-2-330.

RECEIVING: Boswell, Breshun Berry 10-141, Isaiah Mayfield 3-63, Damon Williams 1-15. Northwest, Gavin Holmes 9-163, Carson Hickman 5-117, Jordan Ames 6-27, Leo Saldana 5-30.

NORTHWEST TEXANS (7-0) AT CHISHOLM TRAIL (3-4)

Rangers Stadium

CHISHOLM TRAIL: Harris Rating 203

NOTABLE: The Rangers are averaging 224 yards rushing.

NORTHWEST: Harris Rating 240

NOTABLE: Gavin Holmes has 51 catches for 946 yards and 10 TDs.

HARRIS LINE: Northwest by 35