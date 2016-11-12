Football: Texans score first playoff win

By Patrick Hayslip | Published Saturday, November 12, 2016

When the Denton Broncos stormed out to an impressive 23-0 lead in their bi-district playoff opener against Northwest, it seemed as if all the pieces were finally falling into place and Denton might easily roll into the second round.

Denton led 23-7 at the half after forcing four turnovers and holding the Texans to 42 rushing yards. The second half was a much different story.

The Broncos were tentative and the Texans were relentless.

Northwest (10-1) scored 21 fourth-quarter points and used a crucial 10-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left to play to snatch the 31-29 victory away from Denton on Friday at Bronco Field for the program’s first playoff win.

Northwest moves on to the area round for the first time to play Colleyville Heritage at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Star in Frisco.

Using a 37-yard field goal to jumpstart their second half in which the Texans outgained Denton 290-106, Northwest’s Syrus Moore punched in the 4-yard touchdown with 10:27 to cut the Broncos’ lead to 23-17.

Denton did manage a gutty answer on its next 8-play, 81-yard drive as quarterback Colt Atkinson found Adrian Wilson for the 21-yard touchdown to bump the Broncos’ lead to 29-17 with 6:20 left in the game.

But the Texans kept coming.

Taking the ball at their own 38-yard line, Northwest marched eight plays before Moore’s 18-yard touchdown trimmed Denton’s lead down to 29-24 with 3:49 left.

Moore finished the game with 194 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Denton (9-2) was forced to punt to Northwest with just more than 90 seconds left and that’s when the Texans systematically orchestrated their game-winning drive that culminated with a 10-yard jump-pass play from Prince Mavula to Leo Saldana.

Denton didn’t hesitate to pull a creative play out of its bag of tricks to start the game.

The Broncos vaulted an onside kick high into the air and recovered it at Northwest’s 40-yard line.

It took the Broncos just four rushing plays to take advantage as Caleb Osuofa used his speed to find the outside for a 10-yard touchdown. After a failed 2-point try, the Broncos led 6-0 just 91 seconds into the game.

Denton’s defense primed the offense’s plate throughout the first half with turnovers and short Texan drives.

CJ Herrera’s interception at the Broncos’ 49-yard line led to another scoring drive.

The Broncos used six rushing plays to move down to the Texan’s 12-yard line, where Colt Atkinson scrambled around before finding Isaiah Wofford for a short catch that he was able to cut upfield with before extending the ball across the goal line for a 12-yard touchdown.

That gave Denton the 13-0 lead with 6:29 remaining in the first quarter.

The Texans ended their scoreless streak on their next drive as they used a miraculous 44-yard jump-ball catch to get to the Broncos’ 9-yard line.

On the next play, Mavula ran in the 9-yard touchdown to get the Texans on the board at 23-7 with 1:25 left in the quarter.

Atkinson threw two interceptions on back-to-back drives late in the second quarter, but the Texans couldn’t convert and trailed 23-7 at halftime.