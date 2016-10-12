Football: Texans make bid at securing playoff spot

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

The Northwest Texans last made the playoffs in 2013.

The Texans can take a huge step toward securing a berth back in the postseason Thursday night against the Boswell Pioneers.

The unbeaten 6-0 Texans welcome the Pioneers into Northwest ISD Stadium at 7 p.m. Both teams are 3-0 in District 6-5A and will almost guarantee themselves one of the league’s four playoff spots with a victory.

“It’s a big week,” said Northwest coach Bill Poe. “We’ve talked about the implications of this game. The winner pretty much guarantees a playoff spot. There’s a lot that can happen in the last three weeks. But both of us are 3-0 and one can get to 4-0.”

The Texans enter the showdown, rolling especially on the offensive side of the ball. Northwest is averaging 455 yards per game.

Last week against Saginaw, the Texans rolled up more than 500 yards in the 49-10 win. Prince Mavula threw for three scores.

Syrus Moore added 153 yards rushing and a touchdown.

The Texans face a Boswell squad that has won four of its last five games. The Pioneers beat Brewer 26-21 last week with freshman quarterback Brayden Thomas throwing for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Damon Williams added 180 yards rushing with a score.

Thomas has completed 82 of his 161 attempts for 728 yards with 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Williams is averaging 6.9 yards per carry with 507 yards and three scores.

“They are a very good team. They are executing very well,” Poe said. “Their freshman quarterback is distributing the ball very well. They also have a very good running game. It’ll be a challenge for our defense.”

NORTHWEST 49, SAGINAW 10

Saginaw … 3 … 7 … 0 … 0 … – … 10

Northwest … 14 … 21 … 7 … 7 … – … 49

FIRST QUARTER

Saginaw – Felix Cano 33 field goal.

Northwest – Gavin Holmes 62-Pass from Prince Mavula, Charles Cannon kick

Northwest – Syrus Moore 1-run, Cannon kick

SECOND QUARTER

Northwest – Carson Hickman 21-pass from Mavula, Cannon kick

Saginaw – Clint Smith 95 kickoff return, Cano kick

Northwest – Holmes 95 kickoff return, Cannon kick

Northwest – Jordan Ames 27-pass from Mavula, Cannon kick

THIRD QUARTER

Northwest – Carson Hickman 18 pass from Mavula, Cannon kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Northwest – Deon Grayer 1-run, Cannon kick

NORTHWEST … SAGINAW

First Downs … 26 … 9

Rushes-Yards … 41-199 … 31-113

Passing Yards … 308 … 41

Total Yards … 507 … 154

Comp-Att-Int … 20-27-1 … 9-25-1

Punts-Average … 3-41.3 … 5-38.6

Penalties-Yards … 8-80 … 10-76

Fumbles-Lost … 1-1 … 3-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Northwest, Syrus Moore 25-152, Deon Grayer 6-28. Saginaw, Richedi Tshitoki 12-52, Matt Blakely 8-33.

PASSING: Northwest, Prince Mavula 20-27-1-308. Saginaw, Cade Puente 6-20-0-26.

RECEIVING: Northwest, Gavin Holmes 6-125, Jordan Ames 7-87, Carson Hickman 2-39. Saginaw, Quindell Samreth 2-18.

BOSWELL (4-2) AT NORTHWEST TEXANS (6-0)

Northwest ISD Stadium

BOSWELL: Harris Rating 222

NOTABLE: The Pioneers average 343 yards per game.

NORTHWEST: Harris Rating 240

NOTABLE: Prince Mavula has thrown 19 TDs and just 1 interception.

HARRIS LINE: Northwest by 20