Football: Texans look for 2-0 start in 6-5A

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

The Northwest Texans showed they were far from satisfied with their unbeaten run through non-district last Friday in the District 6-5A opener.

The Texans rolled up 638 total yards, blasting new rival Eaton 61-19.

The performance drew lofty praise from head coach Bill Poe.

“It was the probably the best game in the three years since I’ve been here,” Poe said.

“We were proud of the way the kids executed on both sides of the ball.”

Offensively, the Texans rushed for 339 yards. Syrus Moore, in just his fourth game in the backfield, finished with 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Poe said the credit for the big night was split between Moore and the offensive line.

“It was phenomenal,” Poe said. “Our player of the week was split between the offensive line. The way they made the holes were a big reason Syrus had the yards he had.”

The Texans’ next challenge will be Friday at Fort Worth Brewer. The Bears lost the league opener last week to Saginaw 35-14.

The Bears rolled up 323 yards in the loss. Curtis Taylor ran for 123 yards.

Taylor has 483 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season.

“They are a very good ball club. It’ll be a good challenge for us,” Poe said.

“We’ve got to remain humble and hungry. I’m extremely proud of our work ethic. That’s a big reason for our success so far.”

NORTHWEST 61, EATON 19

Eaton … 7 … 6 … 6 … 0 … – … 19

Northwest … 21 … 24 … 6 … 10 … – … 61

Northwest – Gavin Holmes 75 pass from Prince Mavula, Charles Cannon kick

Northwest – Emmanual Ogunwolu 99 interception return, Charles Cannon kick

Eaton – Titus Swen 26 pass from Riley Taylor, Rhett Marshall kick

Northwest – Carson Hickman 44 pass from Prince Mavula, Charles Cannon kick

Northwest – Syrus Moore 2 run, Charles Cannon kick

Northwest – Prince Mavula 1 run, Charles Cannon kick

Eaton – Titus Swen 8 pass from Riley Taylor, kick failed

Northwest – Charles Cannon 26 field goal

Northwest – Gavin Holmes 21 pass from Prince Mavula, Charles Cannon kick

Northwest – Syrus Moore 54 run, kick failed

Eaton – Titus Swen 13 pass from Riley Taylor, kick failed

Northwest – Charles Cannon 23 field goal

Northwest – James Gilbert 22 run, Charles Cannon kick

EATON … NORTHWEST

First Downs … 20 … 26

Rushes-Yards … 45-126 … 36-339

Passing Yards … 177 … 299

Total Yards … 303 … 638

Comp-Att-Int … 18-32-2 … 18-25-0

Punts-Average … 5-225 … 0-0

Fumbles-Lost … 3-0 … 3-2

Penalties-Yards … 2-20 … 5-63

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Eaton, Titus Swin 33-105, Riley Taylor 9-15, Kenny Franklin 3-6. Northwest, Syrus Moore 16-207, James Gilber 5-51, Deon Grayer 5-37, Prince Mavula 6-24, Jacob James 3-20.

PASSING– Eaton, Riley Taylor 18-21-1 177, Caden Trice 0-1-1 0. Northwest, Prince Mavula 13-18-0 269, Jacob James 5-7-0 30.

RECEIVING – Eaton, Titus Swen 7-89, Jordan Brooks 4040, Caden Trice 2-23, Tre King 3-17, Reid Chambers 2-8. Northwest, Gavin Holmes 6-137, Carson Hickman 2-64, Jordan Ames 2-31, Syrus Moore 1-29, Alex Arellano 3-18, Jared Hobbs 1-10, Leo Saldana 2-8, Jeremiah Hardin 1-2.

NORTHWEST TEXANS (4-0) AT BREWER BEARS (1-3)

Brewer Bear Stadium

NORTHWEST: Harris Rating 241

NOTABLE: The Texans rolled up 638 yards last week against Eaton.

BREWER: Harris Rating 223

NOTABLE: The Bears average 273 yards rushing.

HARRIS LINE: Northwest by 17