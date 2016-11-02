Football: Texans bid for rebound in finale

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 2, 2016

The Northwest Texans’ shot at a District 6-5A title and an unbeaten regular season came to an end last Friday night.

Aledo used a series of big plays to end the second quarter to grab a lead and pull away in the 61-27 victory.

“We were playing real well, and in the last couple of minutes of the first half there was a big momentum shift,” said Northwest coach Bill Poe. “I was still proud of our team with the way they played and tried to give their all. We just needed to eliminate mistakes.”

The Texans will try to correct those miscues and build some momentum heading to the playoffs Friday with the regular season finale at Azle.

Northwest has already clinched the league’s top 5A Division I playoff seed and will take on the second seed out of District 5-5A Denton at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 in the bi-district round at Denton’s Bronco Stadium.

“It’s a brand new week. We have to move on to the Azle Hornets and live by our motto of being 1-0 and take care of business this week.”

Against Aledo, Northwest turned the ball over three times, including a fumble inside the Bearcats’ 20. The Texans still managed 472 yards. Prince Mavula threw for 323 yards, hitting Gavin Holmes 11 times for 195 yards.

Azle has dropped two straight. The Hornets fell to Fort Worth Brewer 55-14 last week.

Davion Jones has rushed for 509 yards and five touchdowns.

“They are a hard-nosed football team. They are well-coached and very efficient on offense and defense,” Poe said. “They know going in this is their last game. It’ll be a challenge to end our regular season on a good note.”

ALEDO 61, NORTHWEST 27

Aledo … 14 … 27 … 13 … 7 … – … 61

Northwest … 10 … 14 … 0 … 3 … – … 27

FIRST QUARTER

Aledo – 10:24, Michael Jordan 5 run, Quinn Davis kick

Aledo – 9:00, Donnie Evans 19 run, Reed Vierling kick

Northwest – 8:13, Syrus Moore 59 run, Charles Cannon kick

Northwest – 3:29, Charles Cannon 26 field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Northwest – 11:49, Leo Saldana 17 pass from Prince Mavula, Charles Cannon kick

Aledo – 6:45, Donnie Evans 22 run, kick blocked

Northwest – 4:59, Gavin Holmes 15 pass from Prince Mavula, Charles Cannon kick

Aledo – 2:09, Logan Bridges 18 pass from Dillon Davis, Reed Vierling kick

Aledo – 0:51, Hunter Rossen 40 pass from Dillon Davis, Quinn Davis kick

Aledo – 0:17, Rhett Harris 55 interception return, Reed Vierling kick

THIRD QUARTER

Aledo – 9:03, Dillon Davis 40 run, kick blocked

Aledo – 4:01, Hunter Rossen 41 pass from Dillon Davis, Reed Vierling kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Aledo – 11:17, Donnie Evans 55 run, Quinn Davis kick

Northwest – 1:03, Charles Cannon 32 field goal

ALEDO … NORTHWEST

First Downs … 19 … 15

Rushes-Yards … 48-376 … 32-149

Passing Yards … 233 … 323

Total Yards … 609 … 472

Comp-Att-Int … 15-24-1 … 23-39-1

Sacks-Yards lost … 0-0 … 3-15

Punts-Average … 3-41 … 4-44

Fumbles-Lost … 0-0 … 2-2

Penalties-Yards … 3-19 … 5-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Aledo, Donnie Evans 15-162, Michael Jordan 12-76, Dillon Davis 6-75, Zane Hayden 1-7, Jase McClellan 13-62, Hunter Rossen 1-(minus 6). Northwest, Syrus Moore 24-146, Prince Mavula 5-(minus 8), Deon Grayer 3-11.

PASSING: Aledo, Dillon Davis 15-24-1-233. Northwest, Prince Mavula 23-39-1-323.

RECEIVING: Aledo, Hayden Hyles 2-20, Carson Hyles 1-16, Jase McClellan 1-11, Preston Jefferis 3-56, Logan Bridges 5-50, Hunter Rosson 3-80. Northwest, Leo Saldana 1-5, Jared Hobbs 1-7, Carson Hickman 3-61, Gavin Holmes 11-195, Syrus Moore 1-2, Jordan Ames 5-65, Deon Grayer 1-(minus 3).

NORTHWEST TEXANS (8-1) AT AZLE HORNETS (2-7)

Hornet Field

NORTHWEST: Harris Rating 243

NOTABLE: Gavin Holmes has 69 catches for 1,317 yards, 13 TDs.

AZLE: Harris Rating 205

HARRIS LINE: Northwest by 31