Football: Shouldering the burden

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

Locked up one-on-one with a Stephenville wide receiver, Jhett Parker leapt into the air, snagging the ball one-handed for an interception.

The athletic play in the first half Friday night showed the dazzling ability of the lockdown cornerback during the Decatur Eagles’ 49-42 victory at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium.

But after collecting a second interception in the second half, what Parker dreaded would happen left him on the sidelines for the final seconds of the game. His left shoulder popped out again, leaving him in excruciating pain.

“I expect it to come out every game,” Parker said. “I just try to play through it.

“It come out and locks up. When they pop it back in, it’s the best feeling ever.”

Parker has been battling the troublesome shoulder since 7-on-7 in May when he dislocated it. Since, it’s popped out five times. Friday was the third time on the Springtown turf.

But the junior cornerback refuses to pack up for the season.

“I know my team needs me, and I love playing football. I’ll do whatever it takes,” Parker said.

The bothersome shoulder has limited his action in practice. He missed all of two-a-days and two to three weeks of practice. He was on the sidelines Monday with his arm in a sling.

“I haven’t had any contact in practice,” Parker said. “I stay focused with mental reps and a lot of conditioning.”

Even with the lack of reps in practice, he leads the team in interceptions with three and has broken up a team-best 14 passes.

“He’s been great, especially considering a lot of times he’s just getting the mental reps at practice,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “I’m really proud of how he’s persevered all year.”

For each game, Decatur trainer Fernando Escobar straps down Parker’s left shoulder to try to keep it in place.

Demonstrating the range of motion he has with his left arm, Parker raises his right arm to a 45 degree angle.

“Escobar wraps the shoulder to keep it in place,” he said. “Playing with one arm is difficult.”

Parker said the hardest part is tackling. He’s made 26 stops.

“I have to focus more on breaking down and wrapping up,” Parker explained. “I try to fall on my right side or on my back.”

Parker is planning to have surgery after the season to repair the shoulder permanently and give him two working arms to play his senior year.

The region final qualifying 100-meter sprinter said this year will help him in the future.

“I’ve made more plays this year with one arm than I did last year with two,” he said. “This is making me a better player for when I have two arms next year.”

That’s a scary thought for receivers and quarterbacks.