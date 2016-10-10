SPORTS HEADLINES

Football: Seymour scores late, holds off Alvord

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016
Alvord failed to hold off Seymour in the last quarter, falling to the Panthers by one touchdown, 27-20.

Alvord (2-5, 0-1) started off strong with a 43-yard pass from Connor Patterson to Braden Gonzalez with nine minutes left in the first quarter, but missed the extra-point kick. Seymour quickly followed with two scores in succession.

A Bulldogs’ touchdown late in the second on a 20-yard pass from Patterson to Derrick Creeks, followed by a 2-point conversion run from Patterson, tied the game at 14 at halftime.

Seymour’s David Watson scored the only touchdown of the third quarter on a late run to pull the Panthers back ahead by 6.

The Bulldogs answered with a 20-yard run by Crese Redman in the fourth to bring the score back to a tie, 20-20. But the defense couldn’t stop Watson, who rushed to the end zone on a 5-yard run with just three minutes left to give Seymour the lead and the game.

Alvord finished with 293 yards total offense in their District 5-2A Division I opener.

