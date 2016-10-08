Football: Seymour, Barton ease by Chico, 48-6

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico Football, Football

The Chico Dragons’ opening game of District 5-2A Division I play was a road trip that featured Blaine Barton.

Barton is from Seymour where the Panthers hammered out a 48-6 win.



Barton had a hand in six touchdowns, running for two and throwing for four more. His rushing scores covered distances of one and three yards, while the passing scores went for nine, nine, four and 21 yards.

Two receptions by Kieren Gaines and one each by Cade Holden and Kolby Donnell netted the scoring strikes for Seymour. The remaining Panther score came on a Devon Hall 1-yard run.

Chico got on the scoreboard with 3:56 left before halftime on Nico Starnes’ 56-yard run that cut the deficit to 20-6. The Dragons managed 121 yards rushing and 54 passing. Seymour finished with 121 on the ground and 335 through the air. Starnes led Chico in rushing with 51 yards on five carries. Devon Wilson threw eight completions on 10 attempts for 50 yards. Erick Martinez hauled in seven receptions for 36 yards. The Dragons picked up 24 first downs.

They will host Olney Friday.