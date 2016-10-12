Football: Rushing ahead – In new spot, Moore gives Texans a spark

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Syrus Moore enters Thursday nights’ home game just 21 yards shy of eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

It’s a milestone for any running back. But it’s even more impressive for Moore, a converted wide receiver who didn’t move to the backfield until just before his senior season.

Even for Moore, who had just 24 carries mostly on sweeps before this season, it’s hard to figure.

“I thought I’d play a little more at receiver,” Moore said. “I set goals at the beginning of the season looking to get 100 yards rushing or receiving. It’s been best for me being at running back.”

With Moore toting the ball, the Texans are averaging 207 yards rushing per game in the team’s 6-0 start. Moore, who has 979 yards, is averaging 7.7 yards and has 11 touchdowns.

In his past three games, Moore has rushed for 207, 211 and 153 yards.

“He’s been phenomenal for us,” said Northwest coach Bill Poe. “His transition from receiver to running back has paid huge dividends. We’re averaging more than 200 yards per game rushing compared to last year. He took an unselfish mindset, moved spots and has thrived in it.”

Moore started working at running back some in the spring after being a standout receiver for the Texans the past two years. He hauled in 48 catches for 505 yards and five scores as a sophomore next to current Kansas receiver Emmanuel Moore. Last year, playing with Iowa commit Gavin Holmes, he made 44 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns.

With Moore running the ball, the Texans have been able to open up the offense. The Texans are adding 248 yard through the air.

Moore is quick to point out his success is the result of the work of a big and talented offensive line.

“My line are my body guards,” Moore said. “They keep making nice holes to run through.”

While still new to the position, Moore said he is getting more comfortable with each game. He’s also getting quicker at finding the holes in the defense.

“I’m learning to be a patient runner and waiting for the holes to form,” Moore said. “Some of the vision is natural, but it takes some learning, too. I’m getting better each week.”

Moore said he misses lining up in the slot or outside at receiver sometimes. But the Texans throw him the ball some out of the backfield. He has nine catches for 178 yards and a touchdown.

While he will likely hit the 1,000-yard mark Thursday against Boswell, Moore is more concerned about another milestone later for him and the Texans – a playoff victory.

“Coming off a 1-9 season last year, we all hit the offseason really hard and worked hard,” he said. “We’re all here for one goal – get that first playoff win. We just try to get to 1-0 each day.”