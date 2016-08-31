Football: Reaching unfamiliar territory – Palmer scores first two TDs

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

When Tristan Palmer scored early in the second quarter Friday night, hauling in a 44-yard pass from Connor Patterson, the senior stood nearly frozen in the end zone.

“It was my first varsity touchdown. I didn’t know how to react,” Palmer explained. “I just stood there and handed the ball back to the ref.”

Just six minutes later, Palmer found the end zone again, catching another Patterson pass. His reaction didn’t change.

“I did the same thing. Am I supposed to do something?” he quizzed. “If I keep scoring, I’ll celebrate more.”

While still working on a proper reaction, the senior provided plenty for the Alvord Bulldogs to celebrate on both sides of the ball in the season-opening 19-14 victory.

The wide receiver hauled in the two touchdown passes for 51 yards. At his defensive end spot, the 6-2, 190-pound Palmer recorded four solo tackles with three for losses and a sack. He also assisted on four stops.

“He had a breakout game,” said Alvord coach Pete Hart. “He played well offensively and defensively.

“He doesn’t get much of a break as a two-way starter. He really played well.”

Palmer made a brief appearance on varsity as a sophomore before becoming a regular in the lineup as a junior on the defensive side of the ball.

“He started for us last year on defense,” Hart said. “We like to play our defensive ends out wide and take advantage of their height. With a 6-2, 6-3 player out there, those short screens don’t look as appealing.”

Playing defense is Palmer’s preference because he has more experience on that side of the ball.

While he has the size of the defensive end, he’s working on the temperament. Instead of a scowl, Palmer is usually smiling.

“I used to have a bad temper, but now I’m calm all the time,” Palmer said. “I know they are usually mean, but I’m the other kind of defensive end.”

With new offensive coordinator Danny Neighbors, the Bulldogs are also looking to use Palmer along with rangy receiver Alan Campbell in the passing game.

“With the way the offense is designed, we want to take advantage of situations that open up, and Friday it was the slant routes,” Hart said.

Palmer said he is enjoying the role in the new offense, which allows him to take on smaller defensive backs.

“I like it. It’s easy, but also challenging,” he said.

After one game, it’s left him with a new challenge of figuring out how to properly celebrate touchdowns.