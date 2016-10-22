Football: Ponder pulls away from Paradise late, 26-14

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Shane Scott’s 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter broke a deadlock and paved the way for the Ponder Lions’ 26-14 win over Paradise Friday.

Scott threw for a pair of scores in addition to the touchdown run. He connected with Ethan Hill for the opening score and later hit Chase Harris for a 53-yard touchdown pass.

Scott threw for 109 yards, completing seven of his 13 attempts.

Paradise answered both of Scott’s first-half touchdown passes to tie the game at 14 at halftime.

Patrick Dorado scored on a 7-yard run and threw a 14-yard touchdown to Jace Essig with 33 seconds left in the first half.

The game remained tied until Scott ran in with 10:32 to go. Jonathan Aguilar’s 11-yard run to the end zone with 4:28 left provided insurance late in the fourth quarter.

Aguilar finished with 106 yards.

Tristan Sims led Paradise with 44 yards on seven carries.