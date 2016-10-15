Football: Ponder keeps Boyd winless, 58-32

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Football, Football

Ponder handed the Boyd Yellowjackets their seventh loss in a row even as the Boyd offense scored more points than it has all season.

Ponder won 58-32.

Boyd started the high-scoring game in the lead after Garrett Moran rushed 46 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. It would be their only lead of the night.

The Lions pounded the Yellowjackets’ defense, rushing for 333 yards. Ponder’s Ethan Hill rushed for 123 yards on nine carries.

The Yellowjackets returned the favor, rushing for 344 yards. Moran alone accounted for 258 yards on 20 carries.

But Boyd fell behind in the passing game, passing for 24 yards on three completions, while Ponder’s Shane Scott passed for 89 yards on four completions.

Both teams struggled to hold on to the ball. Ponder lost two fumbles, and Boyd lost three.

The Yellowjackets also took a bigger hit in penalties, losing 68 yards on eight calls. Ponder received five penalites for a loss of 40 yards.

Moran was the leading scorer for the Yellowjackets with three rushing touchdowns, including one for 93 yards. Kody Risenhoover rushed for two touchdowns.