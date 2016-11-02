Football: Playoff-bound Chico, Alvord battle for seeding

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 2, 2016

The Chico Dragons and Alvord Bulldogs clinched playoff berths out of the five-team District 5-2A Division I by virtue of their victories over Olney.

Now, the two rivals will battle at 7 p.m. Friday to decide who will be the league’s third and fourth seeds in the playoffs.

But the seeding will be secondary to bragging rights among northwest Wise County rivals.

“We’re playing for the third and fourth seeds. But it’s a cross-county rivalry, and we’ll play hard against each other,” Chico coach Lane Wilson said.

“Throw out all the seeding, this is about one thing – it’s a rivalry game,” said Alvord coach Pete Hart. “It has playoff implications, but we’ve talked that we want to play our best game against Chico.”

The Bulldogs did not do that last year as Chico pasted Alvord 54-18. Hart said that’s still on his players’ minds.

“That’s been addressed,” Hart said. “There were a lot of distractions last year. We went over there and Chico played well for four quarters. We want to make sure we show up ready to play.”

Alvord is smarting after a rough game last Friday in a 55-30 loss to Windthorst. The Bulldogs allowed a season-high 630 yards.

“They pushed our defense all over the field,” Hart said. “They were so much bigger and physical than we were. The second half we got our wheels turning but it was too little too late.”

Chico had a bye last week after a loss to Windthorst.

“It was good. We needed the rest and to heal up a bit,” Wilson said.

The Dragons will be looking to slow the Bulldogs’ offense that features running back Crese Redman. He rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns against Windthorst.

“Crese Redman is a good running back and their quarterback [Connor Patterson] is doing a good job,” Wilson said.

The Bulldogs will be focused on keeping Nico Starnes in check.

“They’ve got a couple of explosive players that we have to contain,” Hart said.

WINDTHORST 55, ALVORD 30

Windthorst … 14 … 7 … 20 … 14 … – … 55

Alvord … 0 … 0 … 14 … 16 … – … 30

FIRST QUARTER

Windthorst – 8:06, Brady Tackett 5 run, Broady Flach kick

Windthorst – 3:50, Koy Pennartz 60 run, Broady Flach kick

SECOND QUARTER

Windthorst – 4:47, Nathan Bales 4 run, Broady Flach kick

THIRD QUARTER

Windthorst – 9:53, Koy Pennartz 27 run, Broady Flach kick

Alvord – 6:35, Crese Redman 64 run, Conner Parker pass from Connor Patterson

Windthorst – 6:27, Koy Pennartz 65 kickoff return, kick failed

Alvord – 3:18, Conner Parker 38 pass from Connor Patterson, pass failed

Windthorst – 1:26, Brady Tackett 4 run, Broady Flach kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Alvord – 11:19, Alan Campbell 38 pass from Connor Patterson, Crese Redman kick

Windthorst – 7:52, Koy Pennartz 14 run, Broady Flach kick

Windthorst – 4:57, Awtry Blagg 2 run, Broady Flach kick

Alvord – 3:18, Crese Redman 1 run, Connor Patterson run

WINDTHORST … ALVORD

First Downs … 32 … 26

Rushes-Yards … 376 … 185

Passing Yards … 254 … 167

Total Yards … 630 … 352

Comp-Att-Int … 16-27-2 … 11-23-0

Punts-Average … 2-34 … 7-23

Fumbles-Lost … 1-1 … 0-0

Penalties-Yards … 50 … 25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Windthorst, Koy Pennartz 21-233. Alvord, Crese Redman 16-114.

PASSING: Windthorst, Hunter Wolf 16-27-2-254. Alvord, Connor Patterson 11-23-0-167.

RECEIVING: Windthorst, Brady Tackett 6-114. Alvord, Alan Campbell 3-80.

ALVORD BULLDOGS (3-6) AT CHICO DRAGONS (2-7)

Dragon Stadium

ALVORD: Harris Rating 184

NOTABLE: The Bulldogs allowed a season-high 630 yards last week.

CHICO: Harris Rating 157

NOTABLE: Nico Starnes has 848 all-purpose yards.

HARRIS LINE: Alvord by 25