Football: Players of the Week for Wednesday, October 12, 2016

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Tags: Football

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Prince Mavula

Northwest, junior

The Texans quarterback threw for four touchdowns and 308 yards in leading Northwest to a 49-10 win over Saginaw. Mavula has 19 touchdowns with just one interception this season.

HONORABLE MENTION

Syrus Moore, Northwest: The back ran for 152 yards and 1 TD.

Payton McAlister, Decatur: He caught 11 passes for 117 yards and rushed for 74.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Efrain DeLuna

Bridgeport, senior

The Bulls defensive back intercepted a pass, broke up three more and made six tackles in Bridgeport’s loss to Graham.

HONORABLE MENTION

Marcus DeLuna, Bridgeport: The linebacker made 11 solo tackles.

Braxton Roth, Decatur: The linebacker had a sack and 3 hurries.

Tanner Savoy, Northwest: The senior recovered a pair of fumbles.