Football: Players of the Week for Wednesday, October 12, 2016

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Prince Mavula
Northwest, junior
The Texans quarterback threw for four touchdowns and 308 yards in leading Northwest to a 49-10 win over Saginaw. Mavula has 19 touchdowns with just one interception this season.
Syrus Moore, Northwest: The back ran for 152 yards and 1 TD.
Payton McAlister, Decatur: He caught 11 passes for 117 yards and rushed for 74.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Efrain DeLuna
Bridgeport, senior
The Bulls defensive back intercepted a pass, broke up three more and made six tackles in Bridgeport’s loss to Graham.
HONORABLE MENTION
Marcus DeLuna, Bridgeport: The linebacker made 11 solo tackles.
Braxton Roth, Decatur: The linebacker had a sack and 3 hurries.
Tanner Savoy, Northwest: The senior recovered a pair of fumbles.