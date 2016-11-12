Football: Pirates crush Alvord

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 12, 2016

The Alvord Bulldogs knew they needed to stop Collinsville’s strong running game to have a chance at a bi-district championship Friday night in Gainesville.

It didn’t happen.

The Pirates rolled up 485 yards on the ground, averaging 11.8 yards per carry, in a 63-16 win over the Bulldogs.

The Pirates’ running attack was led by Jesus Hernandez, who averaged 22 yards per carry on his way to 243 yards.

Collinsville scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and added another three in the second quarter to take a commanding 35-0 lead into the half. The Pirates added another two touchdowns in the third quarter before Alvord got on the scoreboard when Connor Patterson scored on a 7-yard run. His pass to Crese Redman on the two-point conversion made it 49-8.

Collinsville scored two more touchdowns before Alvord capped the scoring when Patterson found Conner Parker for a 59-yard touchdown pass. The Patterson to Redman pass on the conversion made it 63-16.

Alvord finishes the season with a record of 4-7. It’s the first time in three seasons Alvord failed to reach the second round of the playoffs.