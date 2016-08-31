Giddeon McPeek and the Victory Christian Patriots stayed unbeaten as a varsity program in the regular season last Friday.
After going 9-0 last year, the Patriots began this season with a 51-22 win over Dallas Lakehill.
The Patriots will bid for an 11th straight regular season win Friday as they hit the road to Wichita Falls to face the Wichita Christian Stars.
“They are a good football program year in and year out,” said Victory coach Joe Berry. “Wichita Christian is going to have good size and speed. It’s definitely going to test us.”
Wichita Christian fell to Klondike last week 58-45.
In Victory’s opening win, McPeek ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns and threw for two more.
“He got loose several times and made some great runs,” Berry said. “He didn’t throw as good as he has in the past. He’s dealing with a thumb injury, and his accuracy was off a bit.”
Defensively, Victory held Dallas Lakehill to three touchdowns.
Berry was impressed with the play of the freshmen defensive ends in the second half after a few adjustments.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 51, DALLAS LAKEHILL 22
Lakehill … 0 … 8 … 8 … 6 … – … 22
VCA … 8 … 14 … 21 … 8 … – … 51
FIRST QUARTER
VCA – 1:13, Giddeon McPeek 24 run, Justin McBride kick
SECOND QUARTER
VCA – 6:25, Luke Mosley 61 pass from McPeek, McBride kick
Lakehill – 3:00, Lakehill 3 run
VCA – 0:02, McPeek 23 run
THIRD QUARTER
VCA – 8:25, McPeek 60 run, kick failed
Lakehill – 5:54, Lakehill 5 run
VCA – 3:38, Jackson Shriver 60 interception return, McBride run
VCA – 1:41, McBride 60 pass from McPeek, McBride kick
FOURTH QUARTER
VCA – 3:57, Cole Reaves run, McBride kick
LAKEHILL … VCA
First Downs … 6 … 13
Rushes-Yards … NA … 346
Passing Yards … NA … 160
Total Yards … NA … 506
Comp-Att-Int … NA … 6-12-1
Fumbles-Lost … NA … 2-1
Penalties-Yards … NA … 5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: VCA – Giddeon McPeek 190.
PASSING: VCA – McPeek 160.
RECEIVING: VCA – Justin McBride 71.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN PATRIOTS (1-0) AT WICHITA CHRISTIAN STARS (0-1)
Jaycee Park
VCA: The Patriots opened the season with a win over Lakehill behind more than 300 totals yards from Giddeon McPeek.
Wichita Christian: The Stars lost the opener to Klondike 58-45 last week.