By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Tags: Football, Victory Christian Academy, Victory Christian Academy Football

Giddeon McPeek and the Victory Christian Patriots stayed unbeaten as a varsity program in the regular season last Friday.

After going 9-0 last year, the Patriots began this season with a 51-22 win over Dallas Lakehill.

The Patriots will bid for an 11th straight regular season win Friday as they hit the road to Wichita Falls to face the Wichita Christian Stars.

“They are a good football program year in and year out,” said Victory coach Joe Berry. “Wichita Christian is going to have good size and speed. It’s definitely going to test us.”

Wichita Christian fell to Klondike last week 58-45.

In Victory’s opening win, McPeek ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns and threw for two more.

“He got loose several times and made some great runs,” Berry said. “He didn’t throw as good as he has in the past. He’s dealing with a thumb injury, and his accuracy was off a bit.”

Defensively, Victory held Dallas Lakehill to three touchdowns.

Berry was impressed with the play of the freshmen defensive ends in the second half after a few adjustments.

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 51, DALLAS LAKEHILL 22

Lakehill … 0 … 8 … 8 … 6 … – … 22

VCA … 8 … 14 … 21 … 8 … – … 51

FIRST QUARTER

VCA – 1:13, Giddeon McPeek 24 run, Justin McBride kick

SECOND QUARTER

VCA – 6:25, Luke Mosley 61 pass from McPeek, McBride kick

Lakehill – 3:00, Lakehill 3 run

VCA – 0:02, McPeek 23 run

THIRD QUARTER

VCA – 8:25, McPeek 60 run, kick failed

Lakehill – 5:54, Lakehill 5 run

VCA – 3:38, Jackson Shriver 60 interception return, McBride run

VCA – 1:41, McBride 60 pass from McPeek, McBride kick

FOURTH QUARTER

VCA – 3:57, Cole Reaves run, McBride kick

LAKEHILL … VCA

First Downs … 6 … 13

Rushes-Yards … NA … 346

Passing Yards … NA … 160

Total Yards … NA … 506

Comp-Att-Int … NA … 6-12-1

Fumbles-Lost … NA … 2-1

Penalties-Yards … NA … 5-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: VCA – Giddeon McPeek 190.

PASSING: VCA – McPeek 160.

RECEIVING: VCA – Justin McBride 71.

VICTORY CHRISTIAN PATRIOTS (1-0) AT WICHITA CHRISTIAN STARS (0-1)

Jaycee Park

VCA: The Patriots opened the season with a win over Lakehill behind more than 300 totals yards from Giddeon McPeek.

Wichita Christian: The Stars lost the opener to Klondike 58-45 last week.