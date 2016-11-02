Football: Patriots make it 2-for-2

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Tags: Football, Victory Christian Academy, Victory Christian Academy Football

In their second year as a varsity football program, the Victory Christian Patriots celebrated a district championship Friday.

The Patriots smashed Haslet Heritage 81-41 to seal the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship Division II District 1 championship.

“We wrapped up the district title,” said Victory coach Joe Berry. “We played really good. We’ve been struggling defensively. The week before they scored 95 and we held them to 41.”

The Patriots will now play host to the area championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Joshua Christian.

“They’ve got a good running back that we have to control,” Berry said. “We have to cover and defend.”

The Patriots had their offense rolling in high gear again Friday. After breaking the century mark the week before, Victory piled up 610 yards and 81 points against Haslet Heritage.

Gideon McPeek ran for five scores and 306 yards. He also threw for two touchdowns and 133 yards. Justin McBride and Jackson Shriver caught touchdowns.

The Patriots lost Shriver, who rushed for 68 yards, to an ankle injury. He’s likely out this week.

“We’re short a running back,” Berry said.

Kevin White also suffered a shoulder injury.

JOSHUA CHRISTIAN (2-6) AT VICTORY CHRISTIAN (7-2)

Patriots Stadium

VCA NOTABLE: The Patriots won their second district championship last week.

JOSHUA CHRISTIAN: The Knights have lost three straight.